A machine-washable cooling mattress pad with a fitted protector cover

With three different zones for your head, body and feet, this quilted mattress topper is made to support you. It's moisture-wicking and fast-drying to keep you dry and cool, and it has deep pockets that stretch around your mattress.: "When looking for a cooling mattress topper, I was so hesitant. 'Yeah right as if it actually does anything'…reviews plus sheer volume of sales made me get this one and when I say I have been zonked out every night, I mean ZONKED. Like I wake up feeling like I was hit by a BUS I slept so hard through the night! Gone are the Under The Bed Demon Is Going To Grab My Foot kind of nights, tossing and turning all hours is ancient history, and my partner is actually allowed to touch me and snuggle again (huzzah!!!). Plus this thing is so comfy, it’s like being swaddled in clouds. If you need a cooling mattress topper, this is it, and thank yourself later!" — Kelsey Johnson