People Over 50 Stripped Down For A Boudoir Shoot — And Everyone Needs To See These Pics

Spending time on social media, you might think boudoir photography is reserved for people below a certain age with a certain type of body. But these days, more and more people in their 50s, 60s and beyond are taking part in intimate portrait sessions.
Boudoir photography often captures an individual’s or couple’s sensual side, but the images may also showcase other parts of themselves, like their joy, resilience, empowerment, connection or an appreciation of their body.
Cultural messaging would have you believe that qualities like beauty and sex appeal diminish as you age. But we know the truth: People of all ages can be beautiful, erotic and strong. And for many folks, getting older only magnifies these qualities.
Here are 18 stunning boudoir images featuring people over the age of 50. Below, they explain what drew them to boudoir photographs and what effect the photo shoot had on them.
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. The age listed is age at the time of the shoot.