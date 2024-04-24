EntertainmentTaylor Swift matty healy

Taylor Swift's Ex, Matty Healy, Reveals His Impressions Of Her New Album

Some Swifties believe The 1975 singer inspired "The Tortured Poets' Department," but he hasn't offered any specifics.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seems like everyone has an opinion about Taylor Swift’s new album, including her ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy.

The lead singer of British pop-rock band The 1975 dated Swift between her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn and current boyfriend, football star Travis Kelce, before breaking up last June.

Although Swifties who’ve listened repeatedly to “The Tortured Poets’ Department” believe Healy is referenced throughout the album, Healy was less forthcoming when paparazzi asked him his opinion of the record, specifically his “Taylor diss track.”

Healy’s response was diplomatic.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” Healy said. “But I’m sure it’s good.”

Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, told the Daily Mail that her nephew “will not be surprised by the song,” adding that, “Him and her know what went on.”

Dedes noted that Swift “writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? “I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all.”

Healy is reportedly now dating model Gabbriette Bechtel and Dedes insisted he’s “very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

