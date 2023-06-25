'The Results Are In': Maury Povich Announces At-Home Paternity Test Kit Company

Former daytime talk show host Maury Povich is gearing up for his next venture: at-home paternity test kits.

Povich, who retired from his talk show last year, told TMZ on Friday that he is launching a DNA paternity test company called The Results Are In — a nod to the phrase he’d say on “Maury” before revealing paternity test results.

“I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years, so I know exactly what’s going on and how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers and fathers who think they’re the fathers,” Povich told TMZ in a video interview. “And we can unite families after a long period of time.”

Povich explained that his business manager approached him with the idea following his retirement, adding that the kits would be through DNA Diagnostics Center — the same company that ran tests with a “99.9%” accuracy rate on “Maury” for over two decades.

The tests, he said, will be sent to the DDC lab and, within two or three days, people can receive confidential results.

The DDC said in a blog post in 2011 that it had done more than 3,000 tests for the show since it began working with “Maury” in 1998. Povich’s talk show ended last September, but continues to air in syndication.