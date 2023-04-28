What's Hot

Maury Povich Pays Tribute To Jerry Springer: He Was 'A Joy To Be With'

"He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman," said Povich after Springer's death.
Ben Blanchet

Maury Povich proclaimed that Jerry Springer didn’t just change TV, but “radicalized it” as he paid tribute to his fellow talk show host on Thursday following Springer’s death.

Povich, in an interview with People, said he was “absolutely shocked” by the news. Springer, 79, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died at home in Chicago.

Povich hailed Springer on Twitter as “joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman.”

“He was a joy to be with,” continued Povich. “He was very funny. He always loved to tell jokes. And some of the jokes were terribly stale.”

Povich described Springer as one of his “friendly rivals” on the air.

“We were all rivals, but at the same time, Jerry and I, because for the last 20-odd years, we both worked for the same company, we had the same bosses. We also taped in the same studio for the last 10 or 12 years. So we would see each other, and we would reminisce,” said Povich.

Other stars, including Steve Wilkos, Whoopi Goldberg and Montel Williams, also paid tribute to Sprijnger.

Springer’s family friend and spokesperson Jene Galvin, recalled the late talk show host’s “ability to connect with people.”

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Galvin.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

