Conservative Columnist Lists All The 'Nonsense' Trump Must Quit To Save Lives

Max Boot, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, listed in his latest editorial all the “nonsense” that President Donald Trump and Trump-supporting GOP governors need to quit doing if they are to turn around the United States’ disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic and save lives.

In Boot’s column published Monday, the commentator first begged them to “stop smearing scientists” such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, “for telling the truth” about the gravity of the public health crisis that has now killed more than 140,000 people nationwide.

They should further “stop listening to people who don’t know what they are talking about,” wrote Boot, while also ceasing “the happy talk,” the nixing of testing resources, the blocking of mask mandates and the massaging of figures.

Trump and the Republican governors should additionally “stop pretending schools can reopen in hot zones” and “stop trying to divert us from the failing war” on COVID-19 with attacks on protesters, Boot added.

“We cannot survive much more nonsense like this,” he warned. “Time is running out to get the first wave of the coronavirus under control before a second wave is likely to arrive — along with a flu epidemic.”

“Winter is coming, yet Trump and his acolytes continue with their nonsensical words and acts,” Boot concluded. “The president is fiddling with the truth while the virus burns out of control.”

