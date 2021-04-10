The Washington Post’s conservative columnist Max Boot wants to know, “how do the immigrants who run Fox News feel about Tucker Carlson’s anti-immigrant rants?”
Carlson “reached a new low” on Thursday with his explicit propagation of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, Boot wrote in his latest op-ed Friday.
The former Republican commentator noted, however, how Fox Corp’s founder and co-chair Rupert Murdoch and many of “the top management and the directors at Fox” are immigrants themselves.
He asked:
How do they feel about Carlson’s odious aspersions on Americans who weren’t born here? Are they okay with profiting from what Carlson is saying? And is Carlson okay with their presence in America? Isn’t he worried that they are taking the jobs of native-born media executives? Or does his hostility to immigrants exclude those who are his bosses?
“The irony, of course, is that, by their very success in America, so many senior Fox leaders disprove Carlson’s bigoted assumption that immigration is a source of weakness for this country,” Boot concluded.