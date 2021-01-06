Boot accused Pompeo of using the platform in 2021 “to polish his battered reputation and preen for the possible pursuit of the presidency,” starting with this claim on Jan. 1 that “we’re so much safer today than four years ago.”

We’re so much safer today than four years ago. Over the coming days, I’m going to lay out the mission set, the huge wins, personal stories, and a lot more. Just me, Mike. pic.twitter.com/zTqEdBhfpz — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021

“Come again?” Boot responded in his column to Pompeo’s claim.

“2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history,” the commentator noted. “More than 354,000 Americans have already died of COVID-19 — and many of those deaths are directly attributable to the epic mismanagement of the president Pompeo has served with canine servility.”

Boot, a fierce critic of the Trump administration, later ripped Pompeo’s brazen boasts to have “restored America’s credibility”; tackled “the world’s toughest problems”; not to have sided with dictators; and been tough on Russia.

“There is not enough space in this newspaper to chronicle all of Pompeo’s falsehoods,” Boot declared.

“But that’s not to say that Pinocchio Pompeo’s Twitter stream is entirely mendacious,” he concluded. “He can rightly claim at least one historic achievement: ‘I was the first Secretary of State to visit Guyana and Suriname.’”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!