Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

Washington Post columnist Max Boot flipped a quote from Benjamin Franklin to call out Republican reluctance to tackle the three biggest crises facing the United States.

Boot, in his column published Wednesday, recalled Franklin’s fire-prevention advice to Philadelphians that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Republicans today “seem to think an ounce of cure is worth a pound of prevention,” he wrote, slamming the GOP for allowing the “calamities” of COVID-19, global warming and gun violence “to rage out of control — and then hoping for the best.”

“Why won’t the GOP do more to avert so many foreseeable tragedies?” asked Boot, a longtime anti-Trump Republican who left the party following the former president’s rise to power.

“Because it is afraid to take on anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers, oil and gas interests, and the gun lobby,” he concluded. “Due to a combination of extremism and expedience, Republicans are allowing problems to fester at great cost rather than dealing with them at the source.”