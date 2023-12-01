George Santos Accused Of Stealing House Member’s Personal Credit Card Info

George Santos of New York is no longer a U.S. House of Representatives member as of Friday. via Associated Press

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) accused his now-former GOP colleague George Santos of stealing his and his mother’s personal credit card information to make illegal contributions to his campaign — the latest shocking allegation leveled against the indicted ex-New York House member who was expelled from Congress Friday.

“Late yesterday on the floor, I alluded to a personal impact of Rep. Santos’ conduct,” Miller wrote in a letter to colleagues Friday morning. “Earlier this year, I learned that the Santos campaign had charged my personal credit card — and the personal credit card of my mother — for contribution amounts that exceeded FEC limits. Neither my mother nor I approved these charges nor were aware of them. We have spent tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees in the resulting follow-up.”

The letter also alleges that Miller has seen a list of 400 people whom Santos tried to scam through his campaign. “I believe some other members of this conference might have had the same experience,” he added.

Miller’s note to colleagues follows remarks he made on the House floor Thursday directed at Santos: “You, sir, are a crook,” Miller said to him.

Miller didn’t get into specifics at the time but alluded to being one of Santos’ alleged targets. “I myself have been a victim of George Santos, as well as other members of Congress, in terms of defrauding through public donations, receiving an ethics complaint from the [Federal Elections Commission], which I had to spend tens of thousands to defend myself,” he said.

Santos’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Miller’s allegations. Miller’s office said the congressman has no further response on the matter and directed HuffPost to comments he made in January calling on Santos to resign.

Santos faced a vote Friday to boot him from the House a year into his brief, troubled term, during which it was revealed that Santos made up most of the resume he used to pitch voters on his candidacy. He has been indicted on charges related to bilking campaign donors and using campaign funds for personal expenses. Santos has not admitted to any wrongdoing and called the charges against him a “witch hunt.”

He resisted calls to resign or face expulsion despite the mounting evidence against him. But Congress reached an inflection point after a damning House ethics report last month accused Santos of spending campaign money on designer accessories and Botox.

Federal records show that Miller contributed thousands to Santos’ campaign in transactions from February and September 2022 — apparently in excess of the legal limit and without having returned the overcharge. Miller’s mother, Barbara Miller of Ohio, also contributed generously to Santos’ campaign last year but was refunded some of what she gave to the campaign, per FEC records.

An FEC spokesman told HuffPost it could not confirm or deny the existence of a complaint against Miller until the matter has been resolved.

Rep. Max Miller accused Santos of stealing his credit card info. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Miller, one of only two Jewish Republicans in Congress, was one of the first members of his party to call on Santos to resign in the wake of the discovery of his serial fabrications, which included lying about being Jewish and being related to Holocaust survivors.

“It is not OK to fabricate or lie for political gain,” Miller said in January. “This is especially true when the lie seeks benefit from the murder of millions of Jewish people. I do not believe George Santos can effectively serve and should resign.”