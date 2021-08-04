Remember the opening sequence of the film “Love Actually” in London’s Heathrow Airport? Families joyfully reunite to Hugh Grant rhapsodizing about the omnipresence of love.

British gymnastics star Max Whitlock might have outdone that ― but without any narration. The six-time Olympic medalist posted video Tuesday of his return home from the Tokyo Games and it’s a tear-jerker.

Watch his daughter Willow rush out to greet him. The happiness is off the charts.

“What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn’t think they were meeting me at the airport!” Whitlock wrote with the clip. “Wow it feels good to be home.”

What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn’t think they were meeting me at the airport!



Wow it feels good to be home 😊 pic.twitter.com/bdEWqbUbGz — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 3, 2021

Whitlock’s second Olympic career gold on the pommel horse in Tokyo provided him with a nice souvenir as well.

And here’s Whitlock showing it off with Willow and his wife, Leah.

Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

Yep, love wins.