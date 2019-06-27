'ALF' Actor Max Wright Dead At Age 75

Actor Max Wright, who played the straight man to a mischievous alien on the 1986-1990 sitcom “ALF,” died Wednesday in Hermosa Beach, California, according to reports. He was 75 and had lived with lymphoma for decades.

Wright earned a Tony nomination in 1998 for “Ivanov.” But he will mostly be remembered by fans for his portrayal of family man Willie Tanner, the father figure to the furry and funny ALF (short for “alien life form”) who crash-landed to earth.

RIP Max Wright - A hilarious and talented actor. Sad news to hear of his passing. Who will keep ALF in check now? — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 27, 2019

“RIP Max Wright,” comedian and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “A hilarious and talented actor. Sad news to hear of his passing. Who will keep ALF in check now?”

Wright also owns a piece of “Friends” history as manager of the gang’s Central Perk coffee shop meeting place in early episodes, Variety noted.

Other credits include “Norm,” “Murphy Brown,” “Quantum Leap,” “Misfits of Science,” “Cheers,” “Buffalo Bill,” “Taxi” and “The Drew Carey Show.” He also appeared in the movie “All That Jazz.”

Wright, a Detroit native, is survived by two children. His wife, Linda Ybarrondo, whom he married in 1965, died in 2017, according to IMDB.