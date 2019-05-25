Maxine Waters' Committee Will Seek Signs Of 'Illicit Funds' In Trump Deutsche Bank Records

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said Friday that the House Financial Services Committee she chairs will seek evidence of money laundering and other “illicit funds” in Donald Trump’s subpoenaed Deutsche Bank records.

“We are absolutely concerned about money laundering,” Waters told Chris Hayes on MSNBC.

But “we are [also] concerned about illicit funds, we are concerned about the loans he has gotten from Deutsche bank,” she added. “No other bank would lend him money ... but Deutsche Bank has been lending him and his family huge sums of money, and at the time of his election, he owed them about $300 million.”

“And so we want to understand that relationship, we want to understand his relationship to Russia. We want to understand his finances and financing.”

Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit to block the Democrats’ subpoena of their Deutsche Bank records. But a federal judge on Wednesday refused to bar the subpoenas. The Trumps appealed the decision on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is no stranger to money-laundering. It faces fines, other legal action and the possible prosecution of senior management because of its role in a massive $20 billion Russian money-laundering scheme known at the “Global Laundromat.” Russian criminals with links to the Kremlin and the old KGB used the system between 2010 and 2014 to move a flood of money from Russia into the western financial system.

Check out Waters’ interview in the video above.