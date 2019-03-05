'Support Impeachment' For 'Good For Nothing Liar' Trump, Maxine Waters Says

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is turning up the volume on her call to impeach President Donald Trump after his failed North Korea summit, denouncing him as a “good for nothing liar.”
Waters, a frequent Trump antagonist, lashed out in a fiery tweetstorm on Monday, pointing out that the president accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s word that he had nothing to do with the 2017 death of American college student Otto Warmbier.
“No one can believe this unworthy president,” Waters wrote. “He is the most prolific, consistent, good for nothing liar this country has ever experienced.”
Warmbier spent months imprisoned in North Korea and was released near death. He died days after he was returned to the U.S.
Waters also pointed to president’s statements doubting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting U.S. intelligence, and the numerous Trump associates ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia election interference.
It’s time “for the faint of heart” to “support impeachment,” Waters demanded.
Waters and Trump have tangled numerous times on social media and in public statements. She called for the harassment of Trump administration officials over the summer in retaliation to Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy of separating families at the border. Trump responded by insulting Waters on Twitter as “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”
Waters has called repeatedly for Trump’s impeachment since his election, arguing on MSNBC last year that waiting until the 2020 election to oust him is too dangerous.