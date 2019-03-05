'Support Impeachment' For 'Good For Nothing Liar' Trump, Maxine Waters Says

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is turning up the volume on her call to impeach President Donald Trump after his failed North Korea summit, denouncing him as a “good for nothing liar.”

Waters, a frequent Trump antagonist, lashed out in a fiery tweetstorm on Monday, pointing out that the president accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s word that he had nothing to do with the 2017 death of American college student Otto Warmbier.

Lying Trump came away from fake summit with terrorist & killer Kim Jong-un w/ nothing because Kim never intended to offer anything. Don the con man got conned! Hey number 45, are you still in love w/ Kim? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

“No one can believe this unworthy president,” Waters wrote. “He is the most prolific, consistent, good for nothing liar this country has ever experienced.”

Warmbier spent months imprisoned in North Korea and was released near death. He died days after he was returned to the U.S.

Lying Trump said he believes killer Kim Jong-un, that he didn't know what happened to #ottowarmbier. Now he wants to flip the script. No one can believe this unworthy president. He is the most prolific, consistent, good for nothing liar this country has ever experienced. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Waters also pointed to president’s statements doubting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting U.S. intelligence, and the numerous Trump associates ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia election interference.

It’s time “for the faint of heart” to “support impeachment,” Waters demanded.

For the faint of heart, who've been waiting for every "t" to be crossed and every "i" to be dotted, now is the time to demonstrate your patriotism. Support impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Waters and Trump have tangled numerous times on social media and in public statements. She called for the harassment of Trump administration officials over the summer in retaliation to Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy of separating families at the border. Trump responded by insulting Waters on Twitter as “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”