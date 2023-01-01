What's Hot

Gen Z's 1st Congressman Mocks GOP As 'Out Of Touch' For Tweet About His Housing Woes

Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) hasn’t been sworn in to Congress yet, but he’s already clapping back at bad-faith tweets posted by the Republican Party.
Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) hasn’t been sworn in to Congress yet, but he’s already doing one of his unofficial duties: clapping back at bad-faith tweets posted by the Republican Party.

It happened after Frost did an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that discussed, among other things, the challenges the former gun control advocate and part-time Uber driver has faced trying to find affordable housing in Washington.

Earlier this month, he said his application to rent an apartment in the District of Columbia was rejected due to his bad credit score.

Although Frost will earn $174,000 as a congressman, that won’t kick in until weeks after he’s sworn in to office.

In the ABC News interview, Frost elaborated more on his struggles.

“It’s not cheap,” Frost admitted. “I’m dealing with it right now, getting denied from apartments, trying to figure out where to live because I have bad credit. I’m probably just going to have to, like, couch surf for a little bit.”

Frost’s financial issues are common to many people who have relocated for a new job, but that didn’t stop the Republican National Committee’s “research” feed on Twitter from trying to capitalize on the incoming congressman’s lack of capital.

Frost clapped back with a slightly snarky tweet that explains how renting an apartment works for most working-class Americans: “I don’t get my first paycheck till February and I don’t have a lot of money. When you move into an apartment, you pay first, deposit, sometimes last, and for furniture.”

Frost posted a follow-up tweet mocking the Republican National Committee’s “research.”

Other Twitter users were happy to pile on to the RNC’s tweet.

