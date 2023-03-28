First Gen Z Congressman Rips GOP 'Cowards' With Damning Question

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), Generation Z’s first congressman, slammed his GOP counterparts as “cowards” in a blistering speech on the House floor following the latest school mass shooting, in Nashville, that left three children and three adults dead.

“I rise today because I am furious, angry that three kids died today in Nashville, Tennessee,” Frost began. “Angry that hundreds of parents had to cry their eyes out today not knowing if their child would come home from school, and angry that we have to live day after day when we turn on the news and see rampant gun violence claiming life after life.”

Frost blamed Republican lawmakers “bought and paid for by the NRA, that put profits over people, over human lives.”

Watch the video here:

Frost ripped his Republican colleagues as “cowards” who “wasted our time” passing a Parental Bill of Rights and who didn’t give “a damn about the rights of children to go to their classroom without the fear of being gunned down due to senseless gun violence.”

It was likely that “at this moment, the next mass shooter is planning their shooting,” he warned.

“What will this chamber do about it?” he asked.

Frost last week filed a bill to create a federal office of gun violence prevention, he noted. “Three kids are dead today and every day that we wait, 100 more people die,” he said. “I pray to God that there are some Republicans in this chamber that can help support my legislation to save lives.”