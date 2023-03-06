First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) criticized 2024 presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his “fascism” as he tore up the governor’s recently-backed bills that take aim at Black people and members of the LGBTQ community.

Frost has a history of criticizing DeSantis, who dismissed him at an event last year and said “no one wants to hear” from him after he called on the governor to take action on gun violence.

“This is what we’re up against in Florida right now. And it’s hard to keep track of because it seems like there’s a new victim. There’s a new bill every day,” Frost said.

“But we have to call it for what it is. He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism. And we have to be honest about it.”

Frost has previously stated that he won’t stop referring to DeSantis as a “fascist” last month.

“I won’t stop. This is what’s going on. I won’t tone down my language when we are actively being oppressed. This is my home,” Frost tweeted.

Frost, on Sunday, added that Florida’s “problem” could be a problem facing the U.S. in a few years.

“We need everybody to pay attention and talk about it, how he’s targeting trans folks, targeting not just Black history but Black people in general, which is American history, and targeting marginalized communities across this entire state,” Frost said.