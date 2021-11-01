For the third week in a row, “You” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the psychological thriller, which premiered on Oct. 15, carries on the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg as he navigates fatherhood and his relationship with his similarly murderous wife, Love Quinn.

The South Korean sensation “Squid Game” is again in the No. 2 spot, continuing its domination in the rankings since premiering on Sept. 17. The third most popular show is the drama “Maid,” which follows a young single mom as she works to create a better life for her daughter.

Netflix "Maya and the Three" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, multiple animated shows are trending on the platform. Those include kid-friendly offerings like the long-popular “CoComelon” and the new Mexican series “Maya and the Three,” which tells the story of a warrior princess in a universe based on pre-colonial Mesoamerica and other Indigenous cultures.

The adult animated comedy “Inside Job” also made the list, as did “Colin in Black & White,” a live-action dramatization of NFL athlete Colin Kaepernick’s teen years.

