Maya Hawke Teases Dad Ethan Hawke For Once ‘Openly’ Flirting With Rihanna

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ethan Hawke may never live down the time he was caught in paparazzi photos being flirty with Rihanna.

The “The Good Lord Bird” actor reflected on the moment during an interview for Variety on Tuesday, in which he participated in a quiz game with his daughter, Maya Hawke, to test how well they know each other.

Advertisement

When the interviewer asked the “Stranger Things” actor whether she thought her dad would rather go to a Rihanna or Lady Gaga concert, she quickly chose the “Work” singer.

“I have a very fast answer because that information is really available online,” she said while writing the singer’s name on a board.

Maya Hawke referred to paparazzi photos taken at the 2015 NBA All-Star game that showed her father seated courtside between Rihanna and his son, Levon Hawke.

Rihanna appeared to be having a friendly conversation with the “Training Day” actor, photographed comfortably slouching in his seat.

Advertisement

“I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan Hawke said in the Variety video.

“Trying to,” said Maya Hawke, who executive produced and stars in the movie, “Wildcat,” which is directed and co-written by her dad.

“That’s been the family shame,” Ethan Hawke continued. But Maya Hawke suggested that the moment was instead a “family pride.”

Ethan Hawke shares Maya and Levon with his ex-wife, fellow actor Uma Thurman. He and his current wife, Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, have two daughters: Clementine and Indiana.

Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke were photographed in Telluride, Colorado, on Sept. 1, 2023. Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Advertisement

“The Guilty” actor has publicly discussed his Rihanna moment before.

In February, Ethan Hawke posted on Instagram a slideshow of photos taken from the night he was seated next to Rihanna at the NBA All-Star game. He shared the pictures the day after the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show, and he admitted in the post that he had actually switched seats with his son to sit next to the music and beauty icon.

The first photo he shared showed Levon Hawke seated next to Rihanna, but the following photos showed the actor in his son’s seat.

“After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment,” he captioned the post.