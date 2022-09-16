“Stranger Things” is heading toward its final season and at least one of the show’s stars is hoping her character doesn’t survive what will no doubt be a brutal and bloody affair.

“I would love to die,” Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, told Rolling Stone.

Hawke said she wants a “hero’s moment” in the final season.

“I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would,” she told the magazine, but added that the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, might not let that wish come true:

“But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

If Robin does survive, Hawke said she’s open to a spinoff... under one condition.

“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she said, referring to the actor who plays Steve Harrington, Robin’s partner-in-crime since her season 3 debut.

Hawke isn’t the only actor with a death wish for her character.

Over the summer, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, urged the Duffers to start killing off more characters as the cast had grown “way too big.” She suggested “one huge massacre” and even offered up her own character in sacrifice.

“The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off,” Brown told The Wrap. “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!”