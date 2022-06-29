'Stranger Things' Star's Blunt Message To Supreme Court Wows 'Tonight Show' Crowd

“Stranger Things” actor Maya Hawke got “The Tonight Show” audience behind her when she gave a blistering message to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix series, discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during her interview with Jimmy Fallon.

She also discussed the essay about abortion that her mother, actor Uma Thurman, published in The Washington Post in 2021.

“Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be,” Thurman wrote.

Hawke then summed up her feelings about the court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

“I just wanted to say fuck the Supreme Court but we’re going to keep fighting this,” Hawke said. “I can say fuck the Supreme Court? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court.”

The audience cheered her remarks.

Watch Hawke’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” below: