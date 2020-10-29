Maya Rudolph On Her 'SNL' Kamala Harris Impression: I Love 'Being Aligned With Her'

Maya Rudolph recently discussed playing Sen. Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live,” saying she’s ready to continue her celebrated impression of the vice presidential candidate if Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the election.

Rudolph had not anticipated returning to “SNL” to play Harris after the senator dropped out of the presidential race in December, the comedian told The Associated Press in a video interview published Wednesday. But now, she’s “here for” the potential of continuing her sketches for the next four years.

“I’ve loved playing her, and also just being aligned with her and her campaign,” Rudolph said, adding, “It feels like being on the side of the good guys.”

NBC via Getty Images Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Will Ferrell as billionaire Tom Steyer on "SNL" on Nov. 23, 2019.

Last month, Rudolph earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her portrayal of Harris on “SNL.” She notably debuted her Harris impression at the premiere of the 45th season of the sketch comedy show in September 2019.

Harris, meanwhile, has publicly endorsed Rudolph’s impression of her. The senator told Seth Meyers on “Late Night” last year that she felt “overwhelmed” being depicted on a show she grew up watching.

“I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL,’” Harris added with a laugh.

On Tuesday, Rudolph and actor Natasha Lyonne premiered their new show via their production company, Animal Pictures, called “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” The Netflix special stars comedian Sarah Cooper, whose viral lip-sync videos of Trump have skyrocketed her to fame.

During an interview with Variety on Tuesday, Rudolph and Lyonne explained that they created “Everything’s Fine” in a short time frame with the goal of airing it before the November election. They began filming just two months after meeting Cooper on Zoom — and shot the entire show in five to six days, Lyonne said.

“I’ve always hoped for a day when you change the channel and there’s a Sarah Cooper,” Rudolph told the publication. “And that day came in [the] weirdest, darkest time. But it’s also really apropos of what we’re experiencing. It’s about people taking matters into their own hands.”