Maya Rudolph Says ‘SNL’ Cast Thought Working With Trump Sucked

It seems that the entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” wanted to take a week-long vacation when former President Donald Trump hosted for the first time.

Maya Rudolph — who was a full-time “SNL” cast member from 2000 to 2007 — said the entire cast had the same response when they learned Trump, the host of “The Apprentice” at the time, would be hosting the show in 2004.

Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Donald Trump's first time hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2004. Maya Rudolph, a cast member at the time, said she and her colleagues were not excited about his appearance.

“I remember when Trump hosted for the first time for ‘The Apprentice,’ and we, as a cast, were like, ‘Fuck. This sucks. I don’t want to be here for this,’” Rudolph told Vanity Fair in a blurb for its annual Hollywood issue.

The “Big Mouth” star isn’t the only former — or current — cast member who has shared their not-so-fond memories of working with Trump on the show.

Seth Meyers, who was also on “SNL” at the time, told Howard Stern in 2019 that Trump “was everything you would think.”

Meyers added: “He didn’t have any sense of humor, but if things worked [with the audience], he liked them.”

Colin Jost, one of the show’s head writers, also slammed Trump’s second time hosting the show in 2015, when he was running for president — an appearance that ultimately sparked protests. On a podcast, Jost told now-Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that the show itself, “just on a comedy level,” was “pretty bad” when Trump hosted.

There was one sketch that Trump “was way into,” Jost said, and that made it onto the show: Cecily Strong and Vanessa Bayer played porn stars who endorsed Trump for president.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Vanessa Bayer (left), Trump and Cecily Strong (right) during the "Porn Stars" sketch during the Nov. 7, 2015 show, Trump's second time hosting.

Jost noted that this was before “all the Stormy Daniels stuff came out,” and said he remembered finding Trump’s high interest in the sketch to be surprising for someone running for president.

“I think the last sketch of the show ends with Cecily and Vanessa as porn stars endorsing Donald Trump for president and then Donald Trump turns to Cecily — who’s blonde — and says, ‘Didn’t you used to be a brunette?’” Jost recalled. “And I’m pretty sure that’s the last line of the show.”