Mayim Bialik, star of “The Big Bang Theory,” reassured her fans on Christmas Day that she was feeling better after she said in an Instagram post the day before that she was “not doing so well.”

“Better this morning,” Bialik wrote, adding: “Heading to a 🍿 movie and Chinese food. Like we do.”

On Monday, Bialik posted a selfie showing her trying to sleep on her sofa.

“The government is in a shutdown, it’s Christmas Eve day, I’m newly single and not doing so well to be quite honest,” she wrote. “But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats – after 2 years together – have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces. Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch.”