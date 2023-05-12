Host Mayim Bialik Reportedly Backs Out Of 'Jeopardy!' Tapings For Rest Of Season

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik has walked out of the game show’s final week of filming in solidarity with striking writers, Deadline reported Thursday.

Ken Jennings, the show’s other host, will replace her on the last episodes of the season, set for taping on the Sony lot May 16-19, according to the outlet.

“Jeopardy!” uses Writers Guild of America writers, who are picketing over pay and working conditions. The show’s clues were written well before the union began its strike on May 2, Deadline reported.

“Our words are on the screen every night,” “Jeopardy!” writer Michele Loud told Variety recently. “There is no ‘Jeopardy’ without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.”

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from representatives for “Jeopardy!” or Bialik.

Mayim Bialik has reportedly dropped out of the final tapings to support the writers strike. Tyler Golden via Getty Images

Bialik, who also starred on the recently canceled sitcom “Call Me Kat,” was scheduled to host the final block of episodes before the summer break.

Bialik and Jennings’ co-hosting arrangement became permanent this season after a tumultuous search for late host Alex Trebek’s replacement.

Producer Mike Richards briefly had the job but resigned in August 2021 when racist and sexist remarks came to light.