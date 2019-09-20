This “Big Bang Theory” reunion wasted little time.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who played the scientist couple Sheldon and Amy on CBS’s massive hit “The Big Bang Theory,” hope to renew their chemistry on a new sitcom called “Carla,” Deadline reported Thursday. Fox has ordered the series and it will air on the network in fall 2020, if all goes as planned.

Parsons and Bialik are executive producing, with Bialik starring as the titular Carla.

“We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!!!!” Bialik wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“Carla is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy, which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe,” reads the summary from Warner Bros. TV, per Entertainment Weekly.

HuffPost has reached out to Parsons’ rep and Fox Entertainment about whether he will have an on-screen role on the show.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are moving on from playing Amy and Sheldon in the recently ended "Big Bang Theory" to a new sitcom project called "Carla."

″‘Carla’ is an unapologetically big, broad multicam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorn said he hoped the show would “become the centerpiece of our comedy slate ― and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation.”

If the show, based on the British comedy “Miranda,” does not make it on Fox’s lineup, the network would have to pay a “sizable” penalty to producer Warner Bros Television, THR noted.