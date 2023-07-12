Mayim Bialik Dishes On The Extreme Depths Of Her Self-Doubt

We’ll take celebrity soul-baring for $800.

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik confessed to a fan she felt useless and irrelevant on her podcast recently. She also said she’s doubted whether she was meant to be doing what she was doing. (Watch the video below.)

Bialik got brutally honest on “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” in which she answered queries from listeners.

“What do you do when you feel useless, irrelevant and worthless, or do you not ever feel that way?” one asked.

“Great question,” the former “Big Bang Theory” star said. “I do feel that way, and it’s kind of a hard question to answer because I know from where I’m sitting, obviously, I have a platform and I get to talk to people.”

“I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I’m still a human and I often feel like what I’m doing is not what I’m supposed to be doing, or I’m not doing it well enough, or I’m not reaching enough people, or I’m not doing it right, or I look stupid,” Bialik continued. “Just name the thing and I think it.”

Bialik got breakthrough roles on the movie “Beaches” (1988) and the sitcom “Blossom” (1990-95), and has been in show business since childhood.

“Some people like to surround themselves with people who will not make them feel useless, irrelevant and worthless, but because I’m an actor person, I grew up in a world where everybody’s like, ‘You’re amazing,’ and it’s sometimes hard for me to lean into believing people,” she added.

Noting that self-affirmations can work, Bialik said she used exercise, meditation and eating healthy to help cope with self-doubt. She urged those who feel “consistently or persistently useless irrelevant and worthless” to seek professional help.

The 47-year-old mother of two has been the permanent co-host of “Jeopardy!” along with former champ Ken Jennings for one season after a tumultuous search to replace the late Alex Trebek.

Bialik recently made headlines for reportedly refusing to cross the Writers Guild of America picket line to host the final game-show tapings of the season. The writers strike began in May and shows no signs of ending. That could affect the upcoming season of “Jeopardy!”

Fast-forward to 14:40 for Bialik’s talk about bouts with uncertainty.