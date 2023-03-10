What's Hot

Steven Spielberg Reveals The Scene That Left Studio Executives 'Appalled'

Trump Cashes In On Other People’s Letters With New $99 Book

Judge Uses A Slavery Law To Rule Frozen Embryos Are Property

New 'Pineapple Express' Atmospheric River Storm Pushes Into California

I Got AI Portraits Of Myself. When You See Them, You Might Understand Why They Make Me Uneasy.

Manhattan DA Gives Strong Indication Of Trump Charges: Report

Seth Meyers Predicts Next Logical Step In Leaks About Trump Lies — And It’s A Doozy

9 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Nanny

Matt Taibbi Smirks Through House Committee Grilling About 'Twitter Files'

House Republicans Launch Investigation Into DC Jail's Treatment Of Capitol Riot Defendants

Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Alabama On Same Day As Company CEO's Testimony

Gunman Kills 6 At Jehovah's Witnesses Hall In Hamburg, Germany

CrimeNew YorkBrooklynDenver

82-Year-Old Accused Of Selling Fake Michael Jordan Cards

Prosecutors said Mayo Gilbert McNeil made more than $800,000 from the scheme over four years.
AP
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, shows a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card prosecutors say was one of several traded and sold by a Colorado man. Prosecutors in New York say 82-year-old Mayo Gilbert McNeil made more than $800,000 off the scheme over four years. (U.S. Attorney Eastern District of New York via AP)
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, shows a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card prosecutors say was one of several traded and sold by a Colorado man. Prosecutors in New York say 82-year-old Mayo Gilbert McNeil made more than $800,000 off the scheme over four years. (U.S. Attorney Eastern District of New York via AP)
HONS via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.

Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.

Related

New YorkBrooklynDenverMichael JordanMcNeil
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Michael Jordan's House: Exterior

Michael Jordan's Highland Park Mansion

Popular in the Community