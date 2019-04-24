Mayor Guides Twitter User To 'Call Police' On Jewish 'Invaders'

A New Jersey mayor is backpedaling on Twitter after advising a constituent to call police on the Jewish “invaders” whom the user was complaining about.

John G. Ducey, mayor of Brick Township, New Jersey, was responding to an abhorrently anti-Semitic tweet on Tuesday by user @simms10471, who asked if the city could “please do something about our parks and beaches. They are being invaded by the hasidic and orthodox jews [sic].”

In a tweet first surfaced by HuffPost freelancer Yashar Ali, Ducey responded:

“Just call police with any problems and they will send them out.”

A constituent tweets at the Mayor of Brick Township, New Jersey about parks and beaches being “invaded by the Hasidic and Orthodox Jews and being ruined.”



The Mayor responds about parks security but makes no mention of the tweeters anti-Semitic tone. pic.twitter.com/p2KblpeQzF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2019

Other users noted that his deadpan response gave inherent credence to the anti-Semitism in the original tweet (@simms10471, it seems, deleted their account in the aftermath).

Ducey argues that he purposefully ignored the bigoted remarks to diffuse the situation. He said he responds to every tweet directed at him, and throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he appeared to be doing just that.

“I did not want to acknowledge the bigotry thereby giving the commenter the power he was seeking,” Ducey tweeted to one concerned user. To another he wrote, “I just tried to diffuse things and focus his anger at me. ... I’ve done pretty well for six years but this is a learning experience.”

Ducey, a Democrat, has been mayor of Brick Township since 2014. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.