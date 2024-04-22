Man Accused Of Breaking Into LA Mayor's Home Is Arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department said that it arrested a 29-year-old man accused of breaking into the home of Mayor Karen Bass (D).
Ephraim Matthew Hunter reportedly entered the residence, known as the Getty House, by smashing a window at around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, when Bass and others were present, according to an LAPD thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday.
“The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody without incident. There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident,” the LAPD said on X, adding that he was booked for burglary.
According to jail records, Hunter was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday and his bail was set at $100,000.
“The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” a Sunday statement from the mayor’s office said, also confirming that Bass and her family were unharmed.
The Getty House, located in the Windsor Square neighborhood, has been the official residence of Los Angeles mayors since 1921.
The Getty House incident adds to the list of break-ins and swatting incidents that politicians have faced in recent years — including a highly publicized October 2022 break-in at Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) home where a suspect fractured the skull of Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and a recent January swatting call aimed at former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
There was another break-in at Bass’ home in Baldwin Vista in September 2022, before she was elected as mayor in November of the same year.
At the time, two men stole two guns from her home. One of the men was sentenced to two years in prison and the other to 32 months.