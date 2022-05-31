Mazie Hirono Privately Urges President Biden To Free Leonard Peltier

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) is privately urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, the Native American rights activist who has been in prison for nearly 50 years after an incredibly flawed trial and no evidence that he committed a crime.

In a May 26 letter exclusively obtained by HuffPost, Hirono said there were egregious problems with Peltier’s imprisonment from the start.

“It is clear that our criminal justice failed Mr. Peltier and that FBI coercion, improperly withheld evidence, and other constitutional violations led to his unjust conviction,” she told the president.

“He is now 77 years old and suffers from a number of serious medical conditions,” Hirono said. “Commuting Mr. Peltier’s sentence and releasing him to return to his home and family would finally correct this unjust sentence and end this grave injustice.”

Here’s a copy of Hirono’s letter:

If you haven’t heard of Peltier, think of him as America’s longest-serving political prisoner: a fall guy the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office desperately needed after failing to figure out who murdered two FBI agents in a 1975 shootout on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Today, though, the story is pretty simple: There is an ailing, 77-year-old Indigenous man who has been in prison for 46 years who never should have been there in the first place.

Peltier recently recovered from an ugly bout with COVID-19, and he’s got serious health problems related to diabetes and an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He has maintained his innocence all these years, even though it has almost certainly prevented him from being paroled.

The million-dollar question is, why is Peltier still in prison? The answer to that is also pretty simple: The FBI doesn’t want him to ever get out and is using a flimsy, face-saving argument for keeping Peltier in prison until he dies.

Hirono is the third Democratic senator to personally appeal to Biden to grant clemency to Peltier in the last several months.