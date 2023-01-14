Kevin McCarthy Open To Considering Expunging Trump's Impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he’d take a “look at” attempting to expunge former President Donald Trump’s double impeachments.

The Washington Post noted that Republicans in the last Congress floated resolutions to expunge, or erase, the impeachments but they never got anywhere.

Asked at a news conference Thursday about expunging the impeachments now that Republicans control the House, McCarthy responded: “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward.”

He added: “I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it.”

He offered no other details.

Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 for abuse of power after he attempted to strong-arm Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — while holding up important military aid— into launching a bogus investigation into Joe Biden ahead of his expected run for the presidency.

Trump was later impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

After the violence, McCarthy declared on the floor of the House that the “president bears responsibility for [the] attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

Trump was acquitted in Senate trials after each of the impeachments, but the indictment by the House remain.

Noah Bookbinder, president of watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wrote in a tweet that it’s “outrageous that Speaker McCarthy would consider expunging Donald Trump’s impeachments. Trump incited a violent insurrection and tried to overturn an election he lost. Congress should have barred him from office.”

Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis mocked McCarthy’s position, tweeting: “Not sure that’s how it works.”