SULK SMASH: Watch Kevin McCarthy’s Replacement Take His Anger Out on Innocent Gavel

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) made a banging start to his role of House speaker pro tempore, following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a Republican coup on Tuesday.
McHenry brought the speaker’s gavel down extremely hard after declaring the House in recess. The moment made it onto X, formerly Twitter, where it predictably went viral.
Many critics mockingly suggested the key McCarthy ally needed to chill.
McHenry later made one of his first moves as acting speaker: the removal of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from her hideaway office in the Capitol.
