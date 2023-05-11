What's Hot

The Best Blurring Products For Flawless Skin, According To Makeup Artists

Opinion: The 2011 Sequel Of A Disastrous Debt Crisis Looms — And Republicans Couldn’t Be Happier Inside

Donald Trump's Georgia Lie In CNN Town Hall Is The Epitome Of Gaslighting

Filmmaker Reveals The George Santos Demand That Saw Documentary Fall Apart

2nd Michigan School District Bans Backpacks After Loaded Gun Found

This Thriller Tells The Story Of A Nigerwife Whose Perfect Life Is Falling Apart

New York City Weakens Right-To-Shelter Rules Ahead Of Expected Migrant Surge

Robert De Niro Shares First Photo, Reveals Name Of Newborn Baby

Dog Seen Wandering Streets With Tattered Toy Is Living 'The Good Life' After Rescue

'LIES': New York Daily News Hits Rep. George Santos With Damning Cover

‘Putin’s Puppet’: Chris Christie Blasts Trump Over Ukraine Claim

Tucker Carlson Sends Startlingly Self-Aware Text Message To Journalist

PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyU.S. House of Representatives

Kevin McCarthy Dodges Question About Trump Telling The GOP To 'Do A Default'

The House speaker at the center of the debt limit standoff instead tried to blame President Joe Biden for not caving to his demands.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

 and 

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused on Thursday to discuss former President Donald Trump’s call for Republicans to allow an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt.

“My concern is President Biden,” McCarthy told reporters. “President Biden doesn’t want a deal. He wants a default.”

Both McCarthy and Joe Biden, along with a host of economists, have said the federal government defaulting on its debts would be an economic catastrophe that could cost millions of jobs. But McCarthy has insisted that Republicans won’t support a bill forestalling that outcome unless Biden and Democrats agree to significant federal spending cuts.

Speaking during a CNN town hall event on Wednesday, Trump said Republicans should hold out for those cuts no matter what.

“I say to you right now, congressmen, senators: If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re gonna have to do a default,” Trump said, adding that he considered default unlikely because Democrats would “cave” to Republican demands.

“You might as well do it now because you’ll do it later,” Trump added.

The Treasury Department has said that sometime next month, the federal government will run out of spare cash and be unable to pay all of its bills — unless Congress raises the so-called “debt ceiling,” thereby allowing Treasury to continue borrowing so it can meet basic expenses.

McCarthy noted that Republicans passed a bill in the House that would raise the debt ceiling until next year. The legislation would also slash federal spending, and Democrats have said it’s a non-starter in the Senate, meaning it’s highly unlikely to become law.

McCarthy complained that Biden has refused to negotiate over the debt limit, but the two met at the White House on Wednesday and their staff have been talking as well. McCarthy suggested, however, that his face-to-face meeting with the president wasn’t much of a negotiation.

“In whatever talks we have, you can tell right then, he doesn’t want a deal, he wants a default,” McCarthy said.

The speaker ignored a question from HuffPost about whether he still planned to meet with Biden again on Friday as the two sides had previously said would happen.

Nevertheless, at his weekly meeting with reporters, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said he was optimistic about Friday’s meeting at the White House.

“I’m thankful that President Biden has set us on a path toward resolving this issue and that the meeting that is expected to take place at the White House tomorrow will be a continuation of that,” he said. “And I expect that it will go well.”

While none of the participants in Tuesday’s meeting expressed publicly any significant changes in their stances afterward, Jeffries said staff-level discussions continued to take place.

“It’s my understanding it was a very productive conversation at the staff level yesterday. It’s my expectation there will be continued conversations today,” he said.

Go To Homepage
Arthur Delaney - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community