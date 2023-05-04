What's Hot

These 2 Colonial Rows Loom Large Over King Charles's Coronation

Maria Menounos Shares Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms Her Doctors Dismissed

Michigan School District Bans Backpacks Citing Nationwide Safety Concerns

Travis Barker’s Daughter, Alabama, Claps Back At Those Who Comment On Her Makeup

Herschel Walker Put $535,000 Political Donation Into Personal Business Account: Report

29 Items If Cool Self-Care Finds Are Your Weakness

These 13 Old-School Beauty Products Are Still The Best Around

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get On Amazon

Feel Discouraged About... Everything? Here's How Activists Keep Their Spirits Up

Opinion: How Do We Impose Ethical Standards On A Supreme Court That Has None?

Striking Writers Are Throwing Serious Shade At Their Employers With These Signs

Ivanka Trump Is Focus Of New York Attorney General Lawsuit Claim

U.S. NewsGeorgia ShootingsMoultrie

Coroner: 4 Dead In Killings In South Georgia Town

A coroner says four people have been killed in the south Georgia city of Moultrie, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life.
JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM
Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

A Georgia man shot two of his relatives and a fast food worker dead before killing himself on Thursday in rural south Georgia, the local coroner said.

The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. He said the gunman then shot himself.

Brock did not provide the identities of the shooter or the victims. He said he did not know whether the gunman and the McDonald’s worker knew each other.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement only that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area. As the state’s leading law enforcement agency, the GBI said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance, as is typical in major crimes in Georgia.

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg wrote in an email.

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant.

“It was really just scary not knowing if they had shot themselves,” Holweger said.

She said police blocked off a main street that runs in front of the McDonald’s in the city of 15,000 and told employees in her office that they would be questioned if they crossed the property line into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter had been an employee there. Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

Moultrie is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

The Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Related

Georgia ShootingsMoultrie
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community