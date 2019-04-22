The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Don McGahn on Monday as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice in the Russia probe.

In a subpoena signed by committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), lawmakers commanded McGahn to testify before the committee on May 21 and requested he supply documents related to several incidents detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report by May 7.

Today, I issued a subpoena to former White House Counsel Don McGahn for documents and public testimony following revelations uncovered during the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dhbrqQrLRv — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 22, 2019

Earlier this year, the House launched an investigation into the president’s potential obstruction of justice, corruption or abuse of power in relation to Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Mueller report, a redacted version of which was made public Thursday, shed new light on Trump’s efforts to intervene in the Russia investigation, detailing 10 instances of possible obstruction.

Specifically, the report described how Trump had told McGahn to fire Mueller as special counsel. McGahn ultimately did not help fire Mueller ― one of several instances of Trump’s staff foiling the president’s attempts to influence the investigation.

The subpoena issued to McGahn on Monday included a list of more than three dozen issues for which lawmakers were requesting documents, including the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation, the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan and other incidents that were detailed in Mueller’s redacted report.