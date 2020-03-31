This wrong response was a crime.

On Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Kyle Dallman of Cincinnati had a commanding lead going into Final Jeopardy!

The subject was “Advertising Characters” and the clue: “Jack Keil’s team created this animal character rolled out in 1980, the year of the USA’s highest recorded murder rate.”

McGruff the Crime Dog, the trenchcoat-wearing pooch who urged viewers to “take a bite out of crime,” was the correct response.

Remember him?

Khalilah Walters from Danville, Virginia, guessed Scooby Doo, the cartoon canine who loves snacks.

Monya De from Santa Monica, California, wrote “MacGruff” and got credit for the slightly misspelled response.

And Dallman, who probably needs to brush up on his 1980s PSAs, wrote “Ruff McGruffin.” Close but not really.

Dallman won the pre-taped game with $15,400 because he bet nothing, but Twitter users wouldn’t throw him a bone. They teased him anyway because it was just so doggone fun.

I’m sorry, I know this is not important but the response “Ruff McGruffin” when he meant McGruff the Crime Dog has hit me hard. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ei0jJIBYAJ — Maggie Maxwell (@maggiemxwell) March 30, 2020

The answer was McGruff the Crime Dog. I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/Wq45D2noyy — Ted Bird (@manofbird) March 31, 2020

Who is Ruff McGruffin?



Better name than McGruff that is who it is. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Iykv7hCJtz — 💙THANK YOU ESSENTIAL WORKERS!💙 (@ctryder) March 31, 2020

The Final Jeopardy answer tonight was McGruff. One contestant answered Scooby Doo. She didn't win. Another answered McGruff. She should've wagered more. The guy in the lead answered Gruff McGruffin. He should've lost, because that answer was ridiculously awful. #Jeopardy #McGruff pic.twitter.com/1nzVl6aoge — Jason McDowell (@photog_JayMac) March 31, 2020

Successfully knew that Scruff McGruff was the answer on final jeopardy. Sang the jingle and did a little dance. Killin this quarantine. #60652 — aubreyreverie (@aubreyreverie) March 30, 2020

someone on jeopardy thought macgruff the crime dog's name was ruff mcgruffin and i am inconsolable right now 😂 — moms mabley fan account (@queeneulalia) March 30, 2020

When you did all the drugs in the 80s then they ask you who the anti-drug dog mascot was in the 80s#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/vjjzsBhLXy — Fake Jeopardy! Stories (@fake_jeopardy) March 31, 2020