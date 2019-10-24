Modern Haunted Houses Require Insurance, Drug Tests For Entry

1 / 6 House of Restless Spirits

The House of Restless Spirits was built in 1922 for local sea merchant Nathaniel Jacks, who was forced to bury his friends and relatives, including his wife and two children, in the backyard after an influenza outbreak ravaged the community. Jacks returned to the sea after this tragedy and was never seen or heard from again. The house has been empty since his departure. Creepy, right? Come see for yourself on Halloween weekend when this Haunted House opens its doors to the public. <em>October 29-31, 7pm - 11pm Saturday, 7pm - 10pm Sunday and Monday, free 1008 Euclid Street, at Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, (<a href="http://houseofrestlessspirits.com" target="_hplink">houseofrestlessspirits.com</a>)</em> Photo via House of Restless Spirits