Louisiana Governor Grants Rapper McKinley 'Mac' Phipps Clemency

“We are nearing the finish line in a long fought battle in securing McKinley’s freedom,” his wife, Angelique Phipps, said in a statement to HuffPost. “While he still has the upcoming parole hearing and no definitive release date, we are relieved, grateful, and looking forward to the future.”

The governor’s office confirmed Thursday evening that Phipps had been granted clemency.

On Feb. 22, Phipps appeared before the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, which voted unanimously that he be made eligible immediately for parole. The governor’s office reviewed the recommendation in March.

“As you are likely aware, many clemency applications are submitted each year and only a small number are approved. This letter is to inform you that I have granted your application,” the governor wrote in a March 29 letter addressed to Phipps, obtained by HuffPost. “I congratulate you on your efforts to turn your life around and remind you that it is up to you to make the most out of this opportunity.”