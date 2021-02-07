Kate McKinnon's Dr. Fauci Has A Warning For 'Super Bowl Pod' Cheaters On 'SNL'

When a group of New Yorkers get together for a Super Bowl “pod party,” it’s time to call in Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon).

The “Saturday Night Live” friends are just kidding themselves — and each other — when they insist they’ve been so “super safe” taking precautions against COVID-19 that they can party together. Chris Redd has been meeting regularly with his wrestling club, and Kyle Mooney has been having sex with strangers in parks.

That’s when a semi-sympathetic “Fauci” pops up.

“Right now, you’re probably feeling like most Americans: Bored, horny and borderline nuts. I know I am,” says McKinnon’s Fauci. “But what you just saw is the wrong way to Super Bowl.”

That’s why he has partnered with Cheetos and Durex condoms to “remind you to Super Bowl responsibly: At home, in a mask, lights off, no friends,” the doctor announces.

He also calls in some K-Pop reinforcement for extra motivation. Check it out in the video up top.