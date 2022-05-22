Kate McKinnon Climbs On Space Ship, Bids Teary Farewell To 'Earth' In Last 'SNL' Episode

“Saturday Night Live’s” final cold open of its 47th season was a wacky homage to its years of alien abduction tales and the scrambled creativity of the cast.

It ended with Kate McKinnon climbing aboard a space ship a la “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and bidding an emotional farewell.

“Earth, I love ya. Thanks for letting me stay a while,” she added, growing teary.

The program was the final episode for McKinnon, along with popular long-time cast members Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, who all signed off by the end of the finale.

The sketch started in a Pentagon meeting room as investigators Bryant — who drew a huge farewell applause — and Mikey Day quizzed alien abductees Cecily Strong, host Natasha Lyonne, and McKinnon, reprising beloved character down-and-dirty Colleen Rafferty.

Rafferty, as usual, spills all the raunchy, rough-and-tumble details of the “grays’” encounter with her “hairy squatter” — the “yeasty and the beasty.” It “was bedlam.” The aliens were “climbing all over each other like my bush is the last lifeboat on the Titanic,” Rafferty recalled.

Aidy and Day revealed they’ve made a deal to send an Earthling to outer space permanently in exchange for advanced technology.

“I can read the room. It’s me, right?” Colleen asks. “Sure. Why not? I always kind of felt like an alien on this planet anyway.”

Then it was her last time saying: “Live from New York, it’s ‘Saturday Night!’”