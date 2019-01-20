Kate McKinnon's Nancy 'Peloser' Has A Real Deal For Alec Baldwin's Shutdown On 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in a spoof episode iof “Deal or No Deal” — bargaining to trade the government shutdown, which host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) declared that Trump “owns.”

“Trump” — who’s playing the game to raise money for the charity “Habitat for Hannity” — seeks $5 billion for his border wall in the cold open and offers to release immigrant children from cages so “they’ll be free-range kids.”

Baldwin’s first pick for a possible deal? Nancy Pelosi, played by a creepy power-drunk alter ego of Kate McKinnon, whom Baldwin dings as Nancy “Peloser.”

And has she got a deal for Trump: ”$1 billion and you say, ‘Nancy’s my mommy,’” she tells Baldwin.

“Trump” doesn’t go for it. Then Alex Moffat’s Chuck Schumer offers “anything you want” — until McKinnon informs him: “We’re not doing that any more.”

“Trump and the GOP are just terrified of me because I’m under 100 and I know how to use Instagram,” said Villaseñor .

Baldwin finally goes for a White Castle crave case filled with “hamberders” offered by a Clemson University representative played by Pete Davidson.

