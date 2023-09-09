ShoppingHome DecorInterior DesignFurniture

This MCM-Style Furniture Is All Under $200 At Walmart

These classic pieces will never go out of style.
Rattan-accent desk from Walmart
Walmart
Rattan-accent desk from Walmart

The timeless look of midcentury modern furniture means you don’t have to worry about redecorating in the coming years. While high-quality original midcentury modern furniture and decor can be pricey, Walmart has an entire section of furniture in this vein that’s gorgeous, highly rated and won’t break the bank. Below, we’ve rounded up the best options that will look stunning in any home and they’re all under $200.

1
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald bar cart
A bar cart can add a touch of sophistication to any room when staged properly, especially if you opt for this piece from Better Homes and Gardens. The gilded cart uses matte gold and sparkling glass to produce a stunning visual statement. Equipped with wheels, you can easily move the cart around to wherever the party is happening.
$99.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Homfa tufted upholstered headboard and bed frame
Upholstered in velvet with golden-hued iron framing, this bed frame looks like it belongs on the set of Mad Men. The sturdy frame can support up to 1,000 pounds.
$179.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Triple Tree rattan-accent nightstand
Elevate your bedroom with this charming nightstand featuring a natural stain. A rattan cabinet door provides extra storage along with a drawer to hold your bedside necessities.
$45.49 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Homfa 5-tier bookshelf
Book lovers will want to add this gorgeous, oversized bookshelf to their home. Not only is the bookcase five tiers tall, it comes with three rows of ample book storage. Place vases, trinkets and art on the shelves for an added wow factor.
$157.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Queer Eye Liam round end tables (set of 2)
Thanks to a minimal finish and clean lines, these simple end tables look as if they belong in an art museum. The pair of modern tables look great together or by themselves.
$157 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens springwood caning desk
Work at home in style with this Better Homes & Gardens desk that has a sleek charcoal finish. The rattan drawers add an element of intrigue. The spacious desk surface offers room for a laptop, office supplies and even a desk lamp.
$197 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Homfa 4 Drawer Storage Cabinet
This elegant storage cabinet with a frosted glass door promises to be versatile and easy to assemble. Hide away your extra clothing, towels, bedding, or whatever your heart desires in the four drawers with golden-colored hardware.
$149.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Porkiss swivel barrel chair
Keep the flow of conversation going with this swivel chair. Upholstered with soft teddy fabric, you'll want to cuddle up in this seat after a long day.
$199.98 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Zesthouse rattan dining chairs (set of 2)
Beautiful olive green velvet makes a statement on these rattan dining chairs. One satisfied customer, Lori, said in a review, "This chairs are so chic and well made. They are easy to assemble and feel solid once built. Also super comfortable! The seat cushion is firm and holds it shape. I am so happy with this purchase!"
$189.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens springwood caning side table
Doubling as storage space and decoration, this side table from Better Homes & Gardens is a visually interesting accent piece. The dark wood highlights the light rattan that curves around the rounded edges for a play on textures and colors.
$98 at Walmart

