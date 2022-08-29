Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Me Time'

A Danish thriller and two new rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Me Time” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new buddy comedy stars Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his former best friend ― played by Mark Wahlberg ― for an epic weekend while his family is out of town. “Me Time” premiered on Aug. 26 to generally negative reviews.

Next in the ranking is another Netflix original ― the rom-com “Look Both Ways,” which debuted on Aug. 17. Lili Reinhart plays a woman whose life and romantic future diverges into two parallel realities after her college graduation.

"Me Time" on Netflix.
Netflix
Another Netflix rom-com also made the current ranking after joining the platform on Aug. 25. “That’s Amor” follows a California woman named Sofia who loses her job and relationship in one day but finds love and meaning again after she meets a charming Spanish chef.

On the darker side of things, “Loving Adults” is a new Danish thriller about adultery and sacrifice. The 2019 Nicholas Cage crime thriller “Running with the Devil” is also trending at the moment.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Gray Man” (Netflix)

9. “That’s Amor” (Netflix)

8. “Uncharted”

7. “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” (Netflix)

6. “Day Shift” (Netflix)

5. “Sing 2”

4. “Loving Adults” (Netflix)

3. “Running with the Devil”

2. “Look Both Ways” (Netflix)

1. “Me Time” (Netflix)

