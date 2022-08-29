“Me Time” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new buddy comedy stars Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his former best friend ― played by Mark Wahlberg ― for an epic weekend while his family is out of town. “Me Time” premiered on Aug. 26 to generally negative reviews.

Next in the ranking is another Netflix original ― the rom-com “Look Both Ways,” which debuted on Aug. 17. Lili Reinhart plays a woman whose life and romantic future diverges into two parallel realities after her college graduation.

Another Netflix rom-com also made the current ranking after joining the platform on Aug. 25. “That’s Amor” follows a California woman named Sofia who loses her job and relationship in one day but finds love and meaning again after she meets a charming Spanish chef.

On the darker side of things, “Loving Adults” is a new Danish thriller about adultery and sacrifice. The 2019 Nicholas Cage crime thriller “Running with the Devil” is also trending at the moment.

