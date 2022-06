“When you get the verdict you want, ‘the movement works’ ― when you don’t, it’s dead. When Weinstein went to jail it was, ‘me too is winning!’ When Cosby came home it was, ‘What a blow, me too is losing!’ In the meantime ― millions of people who have never been able to utter the words ‘it happened to me’ have released the shame that wasn’t theirs to carry in the first place, we have built the country’s first political agenda created solely by Survivors, and for the first time since Anita Hill took the stand three decades ago we’ve had a sustained national dialogue about, not just sexual harassment, but the spectrum of sexual violence in this country. That’s in addition to various laws and policies passed, etc. This movement is very much ALIVE.

You all want to play ping pong and have your way with the hashtag because it doesn’t mean anything to you so you try to kill it every few months. But it means something to millions and millions of folks. It means freedom. It means community. It means safety. It means power. You can’t kill us. We are beyond the hashtag. We are a movement.”