Shopping

Get Half Off MeUndies Onesies, For A Limited Time Only

Celebrate Singles' Day with MeUndies and get 50% off all onesies, going on today and Friday only!

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Styles from left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DDNP" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dino-Mite" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DDNP" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Dino-Mite</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DGNG" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wild Ginger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DGNG" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Wild Ginger</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DSPL" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sploot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DSPL" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Sploot</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DYDA" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Child Returns" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DYDA" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">The Child Returns</a>
MeUndies
Styles from left to right: Dino-Mite, Wild Ginger, Sploot and The Child Returns

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The footie pajamas from your childhood got a major upgrade with MeUndies’ ultimate take in loungewear: the onesie.

Normally, the brand’s zip-up hooded suits cost almost $80 a pop. But for today and Friday, you can snag one of these cozy winter essentials for just $38 as part of MeUndies’ Singles Day celebration.

Styles from left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DJAS" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jack &#x26; Sally" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DJAS" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Jack & Sally</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DBUF" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Buffalo Check" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DBUF" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Buffalo Check</a>, and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DHSW" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Holiday Sweets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bec59e4b06de3eb7e0674" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=meundiesonesiesale-TessaFlores-111021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fproducts%2Fonesie%3Fpc%3DHSW" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Holiday Sweets</a>
MeUndies
Styles from left to right: Jack & Sally, Buffalo Check, and Holiday Sweets

What makes these universal-relaxed fit onesies so great? They are made from a material called MicroModal, a sustainable and ethically sourced natural fiber that’s incredibly soft, static resistant and breathable, which means your days of waking up drenched in sweat are over. They also feature low-impact dyes and are imported under fair working conditions.

Shop prints from pizza slices, holiday patterns and adorable Corgi butts, all available in inclusive sizes.

Get the unisex onesies from MeUndies for $38 (originally $78).

Cozy Sweaters For Fall
salesunderwearpajamassingles daysleepwear