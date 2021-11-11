HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The footie pajamas from your childhood got a major upgrade with MeUndies’ ultimate take in loungewear: the onesie.

Normally, the brand’s zip-up hooded suits cost almost $80 a pop. But for today and Friday, you can snag one of these cozy winter essentials for just $38 as part of MeUndies’ Singles Day celebration.

What makes these universal-relaxed fit onesies so great? They are made from a material called MicroModal, a sustainable and ethically sourced natural fiber that’s incredibly soft, static resistant and breathable, which means your days of waking up drenched in sweat are over. They also feature low-impact dyes and are imported under fair working conditions.

Shop prints from pizza slices, holiday patterns and adorable Corgi butts, all available in inclusive sizes.