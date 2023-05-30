Maryland Students Prank School By Listing It On Zillow As 'Nice Half-Working Jail'

A group of high school seniors in Fort Meade, Maryland, had fun pranking their high school last week ― by attempting to sell it on Zillow.

The students at Meade High School listed their school on the real estate website for a measly $42,069, local news outlets reported.

The listing, which was eventually removed, advertised a “complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!”

Students also referred to the school as a “nice half working jail,” and said “all 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!” as well as “dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life!”

The listing also promised that “your neighbors are rodents and insects that will make you squeal!”

Although the listing was a little insulting, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier admits he found it funny.

“This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with amazing amenities,” he said in a statement to media outlets. “Potential buyers surely will be flocking to snap this deal up, right? This won’t be on the market for long.”

Turns out, seniors in the same school district previously attempted to sell another educational institution as a prank.

In spring 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, students at Broadneck High School in Annapolis, Maryland, hung a “for sale” sign outside the school.