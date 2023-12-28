Meadow Walker Announces Separation From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, has announced her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan.
On Wednesday, the model shared a statement on Instagram announcing the split on behalf of her and Thornton-Allan.
“After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the statement read. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”
“We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other,” the statement continued.
Meadow Walker, 25, and Thornton-Allan, 26, wed in an intimate beach ceremony in the Dominican Republic in October 2021.
Meadow Walker told Vogue later that month that they hosted a smaller group of guests than they had originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the wedding guests were her father’s “Fast and Furious” co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Diesel, who is Meadow Walker’s godfather, walked her down the aisle.
Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at 40 years old. Meadow Walker is the late actor’s only child.
In September, she shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to her father on what would have been his 50th birthday. She called him her “guardian angel” in the post.
“Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world,” she wrote. “You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”