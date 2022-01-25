Meagan Good Talks 'Grieving' Her Breakup From DeVon Franklin: 'Most Painful Thing'

Meagan Good has recently opened up about her split from DeVon Franklin after nine years of marriage.

The actor, who stars as Camille on the Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem,” talked about her breakup during a conversation on Twitter Spaces hosted by Gia Peppers via the website xoNecole on Saturday.

Good shared that she went into the marriage thinking she and Franklin would remain together “forever” and that their eventual split was “for sure one of the most – if the not the worst, most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

She later said that even though she was “grieving for months and months and months and months,” she is still “optimistic.”

“I still am hopeful for the future,” Good said.

She later continued, “Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God over all and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store.”

Good later noted that despite their split, she has “gratitude” and “so much joy in my heart” for the past 11 years she’d been in a relationship with Franklin.

“Just everything, every season, every single part of it has been incredible,” she said.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Good and Franklin announced their split with a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram pages last month.

“After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the statement read, in part.

The two wed in 2012 in Malibu, California. They got to know each other while working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” they said during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show in 2019.