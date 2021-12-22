Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin Announce They're Ending Marriage After 9 Years

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced Tuesday that they are ending their marriage after nine years.

The two each shared the same joint statement on their respective Instagram pages. They wed in 2012 in Malibu, California.

“After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the statement reads, accompanied by a photo of Good and Franklin embracing.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the statement says. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Good and Franklin also shared their gratitude for their “life-changing years” as a married couple and to “God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good at the premiere of "The Star" on Nov. 12, 2017, in Westwood, California. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show in 2019, Good and Franklin said they got to know each other while working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom.”

Good starred in the movie, which Franklin was supervising as an executive with Sony Pictures at the time. Good told host Tamron Hall that after she finished filming for “Jumping the Broom,” God told her that “DeVon was her husband” ― even though she didn’t know him very well at the time.

Nine months later, at the “Jumping the Broom” premiere, Franklin had a feeling Good “was interested” in him after they struck up a conversation at the event, he told Hall.

The two went on a date two weeks later, and got engaged 10 months after that, Good explained. They got married two months into their engagement.

Good stars as Camille in the new series “Harlem,” which was released on Amazon’s streaming service this month.